JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The number of new COVID-19 cases jumped by 35% in the past week across the eight-county region, with seven counties in triple digits, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The department’s weekly update showed 2,154 new cases in the region, up from 1,596 in the May 18 report.
With 262 cases in seven days, Cambria County was among three with more than 200 new cases. Westmoreland County’s 824 cases was the largest increase, followed by Centre County, with 398 cases.
Bedford County’s 62 cases were the fewest in the region.
Somerset County added 125, Indiana County added 141, Clearfield County added 143 and Blair County had 199 new cases.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with 1,286 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals. The 14-day average is 1,133 inpatients a day.
On Tuesday, there were 19 COVID-19 patients in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, up from 10 patients one week earlier.
The portion of all COVID-19 tests that come back positive went up from 13.1% to 14.5% in the past week, and seven of the region’s eight counties saw the percent of positivity increase. Clearfield County’s rate dropped from 14.8% to 12% since the previous report.
The percent positivity rates range from 7.9% in Cambria County to 15.3% in Westmoreland County.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057.
