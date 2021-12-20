JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New COVID-19 case counts in Pennsylvania appear to be trending downward following a two-day spike of 22,680 cases earlier this month.
Monday’s three-day update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded 20,399 new positives since Friday’s report, putting the state’s rolling seven-day average at 7,340 cases a day. One week ago, on Dec. 13, that average peaked at 8,574 cases a day.
The department recorded 235 additional deaths attributed to the virus over the three days, bringing the state’s totals to 1,894,518 cases and 35,418 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Cambria County added 160 cases and three deaths, Somerset County added 129 cases and three deaths, Bedford County added 93 cases with no additional deaths, Blair County added 177 cases and one death, Indiana County added 92 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 152 cases and two deaths, Centre County added 265 cases and three deaths and Westmoreland County added 483 cases and 15 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 64.3% of all Pennsylvanians aged 5 and older are fully vaccinated. Rates for counties in this region are:
- Cambria – 54.5%
- Somerset – 46.5%
- Bedford – 37.9%
- Blair – 50.1%
- Indiana – 44.5%
- Clearfield – 48.6%
- Centre – 57.2%
- Westmoreland – 55.1%
Combining the state and Philadelphia health department reports for Monday shows 8,792,264 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Providers have administered 19,019,770 doses, including 2,318,065 boosters.
