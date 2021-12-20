Coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New COVID-19 case counts in Pennsylvania appear to be trending downward following a two-day spike of 22,680 cases earlier this month.

Monday’s three-day update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded 20,399 new positives since Friday’s report, putting the state’s rolling seven-day average at 7,340 cases a day. One week ago, on Dec. 13, that average peaked at 8,574 cases a day.

The department recorded 235 additional deaths attributed to the virus over the three days, bringing the state’s totals to 1,894,518 cases and 35,418 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Cambria County added 160 cases and three deaths, Somerset County added 129 cases and three deaths, Bedford County added 93 cases with no additional deaths, Blair County added 177 cases and one death, Indiana County added 92 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 152 cases and two deaths, Centre County added 265 cases and three deaths and Westmoreland County added 483 cases and 15 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 64.3% of all Pennsylvanians aged 5 and older are fully vaccinated. Rates for counties in this region are:

  • Cambria – 54.5%
  • Somerset – 46.5%
  • Bedford – 37.9%
  • Blair – 50.1%
  • Indiana – 44.5%
  • Clearfield – 48.6%
  • Centre – 57.2%
  • Westmoreland – 55.1%

Combining the state and Philadelphia health department reports for Monday shows 8,792,264 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Providers have administered 19,019,770 doses, including 2,318,065 boosters.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Monday from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. New cases and new deaths include those reported from Saturday through Monday.

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 160 3 24,440 18,772 598 459 542 416 130,192
Somerset 129 3 13,446 18,307 303 413 370 500 73,447
Bedford 93 0 8,428 17,599 212 443 229 476 47,888
Blair 177 1 22,397 18,384 475 390 416 341 121,829
Indiana 92 1 11,955 14,220 286 340 336 326 84,073
Clearfield 152 2 13,942 17,591 249 314 369 510 79,255
Centre 265 3 24,566 15,128 276 170 569 365 162,385
Westmoreland 483 15 56,620 16,228 1,059 304 1,516 435 348,899
Region 1,551 28 175,794 16,775 3,458 330 4,346 414 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 20,399 235 1,894,518 14,799 35,418 277 51,337 401 12,801,937

