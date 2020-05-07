Giving away enough milk to fill a 12-foot round swimming pool might seem like a peculiar way to draw attention to the plight COVID-19 closures have inflicted on Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers.
But the 3,800 gallons of milk being handed out to the community at Delgrosso’s amusement park on Saturday represents an amount that would have otherwise been dumped, according to Joe Diamond, the area’s regional organization director for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
“Unfortunately, with the issues farmers are dealing with right now, it adds up,” said Diamond. “Our farmers would rather give it away than see it get dumped.”
Diamond represents a six-county area that includes Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Indiana and Somerset.
And he said dairy farmers from across that region – as well as others across the mid-Atlantic – will all be supplying some of the milk being donated Saturday morning at DelGrosso’s, which volunteered to host the group.
At least eight Blair County food banks will benefit from Saturday’s giveaway, in addition to local residents who show up for milk at 10 a.m.
To Diamond, it’s not only an opportunity to quench the needy, it’s also a chance to educate the public about why farmers are being forced to dump their product.
For one, it’s perishable. And for another, closures across the country – Pennsylvania included – have drained dairy suppliers of some of their largest, most consistent customers – schools included. Closures by area restaurants and slowdowns by other food suppliers are also reducing demand.
To Diamond, the free milk giveaway on Saturday can serve as the start of a healthy habit for consumers that helps support their region’s farmers.
If everyone drank a little more milk, there’d be a ripple effect, he added.
“We’re hoping people will come out on Saturday, get a jug of milk, and then after they go home and drink it, they’ll go and buy some more,” Diamond said. “It would make a difference.”
