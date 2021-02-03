St. John Gualbert Cathedral

 By David Hurst
Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, daily Mass at St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St., in downtown Johnstown, has been canceled through Feb. 12.

Masses scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday are postponed.

However, Mass will be celebrated at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday and the Proclaim TV Mass will be broadcast at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Confessions are also suspended.

The cathedral will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for private prayer.

For more information, call the parish office at 814-536-0117.

