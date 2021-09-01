JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The state’s COVID-19 report leveled out slightly on Wednesday, with 3,100 new cases and no deaths in the Department of Health’s daily update.
Cambria County added 37 new cases, while Somerset County added 19, Bedford County added 15, Blair County added 27, Indiana County added 21, Clearfield County added 28, Centre County added 47 and Westmoreland County added 51 – for an eight-county total of 245 cases. Tuesday’s total was 246 cases across the region.
While the state’s total was again more than 3,000 new cases, the seven-day average dipped to 3,181 cases a day – the lowest average since last week.
The state estimates 93% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is about 1,212,000 people.
Combining Wednesday’s updates from the state health department and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered a total of 14,129,024 doses and 6,863,342 people are now fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.