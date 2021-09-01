Coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The state’s COVID-19 report leveled out slightly on Wednesday, with 3,100 new cases and no deaths in the Department of Health’s daily update.

Cambria County added 37 new cases, while Somerset County added 19, Bedford County added 15, Blair County added 27, Indiana County added 21, Clearfield County added 28, Centre County added 47 and Westmoreland County added 51 – for an eight-county total of 245 cases. Tuesday’s total was 246 cases across the region.

While the state’s total was again more than 3,000 new cases, the seven-day average dipped to 3,181 cases a day – the lowest average since last week.

The state estimates 93% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is about 1,212,000 people.

Combining Wednesday’s updates from the state health department and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered a total of 14,129,024 doses and 6,863,342 people are now fully vaccinated.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 37 0 15,544 11,939 449 345 216 166 130,192
Somerset 19 0 8,532 11,617 220 300 152 207 73,447
Bedford 15 0 5,008 10,458 144 301 83 173 47,888
Blair 27 0 14,091 11,566 346 284 178 146 121,829
Indiana 21 0 6,903 8,211 183 218 127 151 84,073
Clearfield 28 0 9,254 11,676 165 208 131 165 79,255
Centre 47 0 17,709 10,906 231 142 221 136 162,385
Westmoreland 51 0 36,768 10,538 795 228 614 176 348,899
Region 245 0 113,809 10,860 2,533 242 1,722 164 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 3,100 0 1,303,468 10,182 28,235 221 22,269 174 12,801,937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you