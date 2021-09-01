Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.