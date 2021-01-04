Monday’s report of 3,226 new COVID-19 cases statewide represents the fewest in almost two months, but the Pennsylvania Department of Health said computer maintenance delayed some data.
“The case counts reported Sunday and (Monday) are abnormally low as a result (of the database maintenance),” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said during a press briefing. “We believe that they may be somewhat higher than normal tomorrow.”
The latest deaths report was not affected because it is from a different database, she said.
“However, we do anticipate a lag in reporting over the holiday,” Levine said.
“This number may be somewhat low now and will increase during the week.”
Monday’s report included 66 new deaths, bringing the state totals to 665,097 cases and 16,361 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March.
Cambria, Bedford, Clearfield and Centre counties had no additional deaths.
Somerset, Blair and Indiana counties each had one new death and Westmoreland County added two.
Westmoreland was the only county in the region with more than 100 new cases on Monday.
n Cambria added 18 cases to reach 9,056 cases and 254 deaths.
n Somerset added 41 cases to reach 5,067 cases and 89 deaths.
n Bedford added 14 cases to reach 3,042 cases and 97 deaths.
n Blair added 54 cases to reach 8,247 cases and 177 deaths.
n Indiana added 19 cases to reach 4,054 cases and 128 deaths.
n Clearfield added 15 cases to reach 4,309 cases and 50 deaths.
n Centre added 34 cases to reach 9,205 cases and 91 deaths.
n Westmoreland added 232 cases to reach 20,165 cases and 435 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Hospitalizations continued to trend lower after plateauing with more than 6,000 COVID-19 patients a day in Pennsylvania hospitals through the past three weeks of December.
The 14-day trend in hospitalizations has increased by more than 5,400 since late September, Levine said.
“The good news is, this has started to come down a bit,” she said.
On Monday, 5,630 people were hospitalized, with 1,182 in intensive care units and 678 on ventilators or breathing machines.
Locally, there has been a significant drop in hospital use, with 180 COVID-19 patients in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals. That includes 38 in ICUs and 33 on ventilators.
On Wednesday, 288 were hospitalized in the region.
Cambria and Blair counties’ total COVID-19 hospitalizations were both below 100 on Monday, with Cambria reporting 63 hospitalized and Blair County showing 85 patients.
“Hospitals continue to be significantly challenged, but they are maintaining excellent patient services and care,” Levine said.
