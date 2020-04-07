SOMERSET – Given the stress COVID-19 is likely bringing to stay-at-home households across the nation, a report that child abuse and neglect calls took a steep drop over the past month is nothing to celebrate, Doug Walters said.
"We're very concerned," the Somerset County Children and Youth Services director said.
Compared to the same span in 2019, the office's reports since March 16 dropped 58 percent, he said. But it's a near certainty that children across the county remain in harm's way, perhaps more than usual as most families are at home together 24-7 while trying to adjust to a global pandemic, widespread layoffs and other pressures.
"We want people to know ... we're still providing round-the-clock coverage to respond to calls," Walters told the Somerset County commissioners during their conference call meeting Tuesday. "We encourage anyone who has concerns about a child's safety to report it."
Cambria County Children and Youth Services Administrator Michelle Rager had the same concern.
With schools closed statewide, teachers, guidance counselors, behavioral health professionals and other state-mandated "reporters" aren't seeing children to spot injuries and warning signs, she said.
'It didn't just stop'
Statewide, more than 75 percent of neglect or abuse reports are made by "mandated reporters" – people who work with children or see them regularly.
Walters noted his office was seeing a higher number of neglect and abuse reports than average in 2020 – nearly 100 just in the two-week period leading up to the state emergency declaration.
"We know it didn't just stop," Walters said. "The people who call us just aren't seeing them right now."
April is Child Abuse Prevention month.
Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said that there's no question the COVID-19 pandemic is creating problems for families across the region.
Children and their parents have had their daily routines disrupted, she said.
'Parents under stress'
In many cases, both are at home together – day after day – as the dangerous coronavirus is keeping people indoors.
Across the nation, a growing number of people have lost jobs or are laid off, which only adds to the tension.
"This isn't an easy time for any of us, particularly for parents under stress," Tokar-Ickes said.
She urged overwhelmed parents to reach out for help, saying a call to the "211" hotline can connect them to someone who can help.
Rager echoed the same, reminding families to pick up the phone or dial relatives and other supporters when times get tough.
"Sometimes parents just need to get – get something off their chest," she said. "For children, sometimes they just need a chance to burn some energy."
Rager also noted that the stay-at-home order doesn't prevent families from going outside in their back yards, bicycling together on a local trail, or staying active "from a safe distance."
And if that's not enough for a parent at a difficult moment, there are people there to support them – whether it's a relative or a local human services office, she said.
"Sometimes," Rager said."You just have to say 'I need help. What can I do?'"
