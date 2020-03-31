A cyclist, wearing a mask, rides around on Market Street in downtown Johnstown on a chilly and foggy Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Cycling cautiously
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
LAUNTZ[mdash] Joyce A., 91, Westmont, passed away March 31, 2020 at The Atrium, downtown Johnstown. Born December 24, 1928 in Altoona, daughter of the late Jesse and Mary (Shew) Shover. Preceded in death by 1st. husband, Anthony Coco; 2nd. husband, Daniel Morgan; 3rd. husband, Thomas Launtz;…
Most Popular
Articles
- Employees at Giant Eagle locations test positive
- Governor provides list of 'essential' businesses that can remain open
- WATCH VIDEO | Man who allegedly fired shots in Sheetz parking lot had no gun license, police say
- BREAKING | Second Cambria coronavirus case confirmed, state tops 4,000
- Caught on video: Johnstown police respond after shots fired at Sheetz on Broad Street
- Johnstown rink-maker planning to assemble, ship coronavirus safety gear
- Troopers raid Somerset home, arrest six on suspicions of drug activity
- Coronavirus hits Blair County as state total cases reach 1,687
- Revised policy allows dentists to reopen practices
- 120-year-old funeral home changes hands
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.