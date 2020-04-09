Nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 have hit Pennsylvania, the Health Department reported on Thursday.
The additional cases include one new Cambria County patient, bringing the county's total to nine. That includes one patient who died.
There have been a total of 18,228 coronavirus infections confirmed in the state.
Continued increases in the southeastern and northeastern areas of Pennsylvania continue to be addressed, but the slower statewide increase is evidence the stay-at-home mitigation efforts are working, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said during Thursday's press briefing.
“We are still seeing increases,” Levine said. “We are not out of the woods by any means, but the curve has flattened.”
Levine warned that “it's not completely flat,” and urged state residents to “stay calm, stay home, stay safe.”
The department also reported 29 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 338.
Thursday's new cases represented a 12.2% increase in the state's total, which is a small uptick in the daily growth rate after a week of slight decreases.
Other area counties' reports held steady, including Somerset with seven cases, Bedford with four, Blair with six, Clearfield with seven and Indiana with 21 who tested positive.
Philadelphia leads the state with 5,029 confirmed cases and 86 deaths. Thursday's report added 573 cases, but no additional deaths.
Eastern counties of Delaware, Lehigh, Luzerne and Montgomery have each topped 1,000 cases. They account for 88 deaths in patients with coronavirus infections.
Allegheny County added 39 new COVID-19 cases to reach 759 in Thursday's update. Two new deaths pushed the county total to 12.
Elsewhere in western Pennsylvania, Beaver County has had 13 deaths among 129 confirmed cases, including one additional positive test in Thursday's report.
Butler County has two deaths and Westmoreland and Fayette each reports one death.
