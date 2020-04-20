Vehicles were lining up at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Westwood Plaza on Monday, April 20, 2020. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state liquor stores closed on March 17; however, one store in Cambria County and one in Somerset County began offering curbside pickup options.
Curbside liquor pickup
