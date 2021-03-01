The easing of restrictions on crowd sizes will allow for more attendance at spring sports events.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced the changes Monday and lifted travel restrictions, citing the reduced rates of new COVID-19 cases across the state.
“Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders,” Wolf said, announcing the changes. “The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place. Mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene are making a difference and need to continue even as we see more and more people fully vaccinated.
“We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so.”
Outdoor venues may host events up to 20% of their maximum capacity, regardless of venue size. Indoor occupancy is now 15% of maximum capacity, regardless of venue size.
The new order replaces crowd-size restrictions of 5% or 10% for indoor events and 10% or 15% for outdoor events, based on venue size. Indoor events were limited to not more than 500 people.
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that some fans will be welcomed back starting with their game Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Pirates, meanwhile, could have limited fans in attendance for their April 8 home opener against the Chicago Cubs, the Associated Press reported.
For both indoor and outdoor events, venues must require masks and follow physical distancing guidelines.
Wolf also lifted his order requiring those coming to Pennsylvania to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or place themselves in a travel quarantine for 14 days after arriving.
In addition to the current
downward trend of cases nationwide, state leaders said travel poses less risk because of President Joe Biden’s orders for masking on public
transportation and transportation hubs and testing requirements for international travelers.
Monday’s update by the health department showed COVID-19 cases have flattened across the state.
There were only five COVID-19 deaths reported across Pennsylvania on Monday, with none from this eight-county region.
Westmoreland County’s 50 new cases led the region, among 1,628 additional COVID-19 positives statewide. Each of the region’s other seven counties recorded fewer than 20 cases.
The additions bring Pennsylvania’s totals to 933,270 COVID-19 cases and 24,026 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Monday’s report shows new cases and deaths over 24 hours through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. There are usually fewer deaths and new cases in Monday updates because there is less testing on Sundays and reporting is delayed on weekends.
Westmoreland County’s 50 new cases bring the county totals to 2,817 cases and 672 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 10 cases to reach 11,689 cases and 394 deaths.
Somerset County added five cases to reach 6,688 cases and 185 deaths.
Bedford County added three cases to reach 3,807 cases and 129 deaths.
Blair County added seven cases to reach 10,615 cases and 298 deaths.
Indiana County added three cases to reach 5,094 cases and 114 deaths.
Clearfield County added 19 cases to reach 6,284 cases and 159 deaths.
Centre County added six cases to reach 12,944 cases and 209 deaths.
Recent reports show a slight increase in new cases. The seven-day rolling average had been trending lower for about two weeks, reaching 2,428 average cases a day on Thursday.
The average has added a few cases each day since then, reaching 2,607 cases a day on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.