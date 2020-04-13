The Cricket Wireless store in downtown Johnstown will be handing out free lunch beginning at noon on Tuesday to help the community endure the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meals will consist of Em’s subs, chips and water.
“We know people are struggling with food,” Senior Store Manager Stacey Karelitz said.
Depending on how Tuesday’s efforts go the store may continue to provide food during these trying times.
Karelitz said this is just one of several community outreach efforts the Cricket store participates in.
