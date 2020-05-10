Cresson Lake Playhouse is taking its entertainment online.
To help raise funds, the playhouse will present CLP Unplugged Online at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on its Facebook page and YouTube channel, featuring a variety of acts from playhouse performers.
“We know we’re going to have changes in our season, which means a loss of revenue, and because we’re a nonprofit, we don’t operate with a huge budget,” said Paul Seymour, the playhouse’s artistic director. “So we have to do what we can to keep the lights on and keep the theater afloat during this time.
“We decided to do what we do best and that’s entertain.”
The playhouse has presented CLP Unplugged for many years. The series showcases solo performers and serves as a fundraiser.
“We decided to move that to an online format and ask for donations,” Seymour said.
“We have 16 performers who will be putting together a concert that we will release through Facebook and YouTube. We have a wide variety of performers; our youngest is 14 and the oldest is over 60.”
To tease the event, Seymour said the playhouse has been posting preview performances daily on Facebook.
“We want to generate an audience before the event,” he said. “We want our audience to see that we have access to a giant number of extremely talented people who really believe in the mission of Cresson Lake Playhouse.”
A donate button is available on Facebook and YouTube.
“We’re putting this out there and you don’t pay to watch it, and if you don’t have money to give, that’s fine; these are tough times for everybody,” Seymour said. “But if you have a little wiggle room in your finances and can throw a few bucks our way, it could keep us afloat.”
He said those who tune in will be reminded of why the arts are important.
“Most importantly we want people to be entertained, but secondly be reminded that we all in this area have a common mission to keep our local arts organizations afloat,” Seymour said.
To watch the performances, visit Cresson Lake Playhouse’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CressonLakePlayhouse or the organization’s YouTube channel.
