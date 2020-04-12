As concerns with the coronavirus continue, Cresson Lake Playhouse and Mountain Playhouse are making adjustments to upcoming seasons.
Cathy Seymour, business director at Cresson Lake Playhouse, said the safety of patrons, staff and performers is a top priority.
“Our executive committee looked at the calendar to determine how we could best handle this with the idea that we have to look at everything again as we get closer to events,” she said.
The youth theater production of “Seussical Jr.” that was scheduled for May has been canceled.
“This is based on schools not operating and we can’t expect children to come to rehearsals nor would we want them to for safety reasons,” Seymour said.
Plans are in the works to offer a children’s theater workshop this summer.
The Kick-off Cabaret scheduled for May 15-17 has been moved to Sept. 18-20.
“There’s no way for us to get rehearsals together for this either, but this one we can reschedule” Seymour said.
Seymour said the remainder of the season, which is set to begin on June 16 with the musical comedy “Nunsense,” is scheduled as planned.
“We hope that things will be up and running by the beginning of May or mid-May,” she said. “If we aren’t up and running and can’t reschedule, then we’ll take another look at the season with the idea that we may have to push things back.”
Individual ticket sales have been postponed until May 11.
“This will allow us to make any other adjustments to the season as necessitated by COVID-19 before we begin selling individual tickets,” Seymour said.
Season subscription tickets are available to purchase, but printing and mailing has been delayed until mid-May.
Seymour said they are excited about the upcoming season.
“We’re hoping to find some way to still do the entire season with the exception of the youth theater production,” she said.
Changes and updates will be posted on the playhouse’s website at www.cressonlake.com and Facebook page.
“We appreciate our patrons sticking with us,” Seymour said.
For more information, call 814-472-4333 or email cressonlakeplayhouse@verizon.net.
Patty Carnevali, executive director of Mountain Playhouse, said the health and safety of the playhouse staff, audiences, artists, volunteers and production staff are prime concerns.
“There’s so much uncertainty right now given closures and the cases that are only now appearing in our region,” she said. “With a stay-at-home order and school cancellations, things shift day-to-day.”
She said they are concerned about company members – actors, directors, designers, production and administrative staff – who hail from around the country.
“So many of them live in New York City and New Jersey, and we will not risk harm to our patrons and volunteers,” Carnevali said.
The children’s show “Charlotte’s Web,” presented by TheatreWorks USA, scheduled for May 11-15 is still up in the air.
“Without schools, we don’t have an audience, so we’re working to see if we can reschedule it for another time or do it next year,” Carnevali said.
At this time, the Mountain Playhouse is planning to present its 2020 season as scheduled.
“We are opening on June 16 with “Honky Tonk Angels,” Carnevali said.
Because company members don’t arrive until June and the theater is closed until then, there will be an increased frequency of cleaning once they open for rehearsals and performances.
“This will include thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces frequently contacted,” Carnevali said.
“Hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes and tissues will be placed throughout the theater and restrooms. Our previous practice of recycling playbills will be revised.”
Carnevali said if anything should change, updates will be posted on the playhouse website at www.mountainplayhouse.org and social media sites.
“Tickets holders also will receive email notices,” she said.
Individual and season subscription tickets are available for purchase at the playhouse website.
For more information, call 814-629-9220.
