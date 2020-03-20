In response to Gov. Tom Wolf's statewide shutdown order Thursday, Cresson Borough has declared a state of emergency.
Borough Mayor Robert Whiteman announced the declaration Friday via a press release.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has endangered the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the borough of Cresson and threatens to create problems greater in scope than the borough manager, the mayor and/or council may be able to resolve without the flexibility to take certain actions at certain times," a resolution attached to the release states.
The municipal building on Second Street is closed to the public, and office personnel may be there during regular business hours to answer phone calls.
Cresson Borough emergency management coordinator, Joe Adams, has been authorized by the mayor's decree to organize the activities for the emergency response, aid in restoration of essential public services, take all appropriate action needed to assist in alleviating the situation and take any other emergency response deemed necessary.
The borough council is also authorized to "act as necessary to meet the current demands of this emergency," the release states.
That's with the exception of mandatory constitutional requirements and includes but is not limited to operations such as the expenditure of public funds, employment of temporary workers, purchase of supplies and materials and entering into contracts and agreements for public work as might be required by the emergency.
This declaration will remain in effect until it is rescinded by resolution of the council.
Water and sewer bill payments can be mailed or dropped off through the dropbox at the building.
Residents with any questions can contact the Cresson office by calling 814-886-2139.
Emergency services and the police department will operate as usual and can be contacted through the Cambria County 911 dispatch center at 814-472-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.