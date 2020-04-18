Creative outlets

Area residents are rediscovering ways to keep busy during the stay-at-home order by learning new skills, decluttering their homes and bonding with family. Some of them include (top row, left to right) Conner, Charlie and Robin Hagins; Billie, Ruby, Jason, Chloe and Lily Whorl; Rose Gustkey; (second row) Lisa Dallape Matson; Callie Burgan; Tracy Nymick; (third row) Laura Williamson; Dan Loebrich; Jay and Julie Follansbee; and (bottom row) Charles Price; and Charlie Sheets.