With the stay-at-home order in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, people have more free time on their hands and they are finding ways to keep occupied and entertained.
Some are learning new skills, while others are rediscovering lost passions or decluttering their homes or bonding with family.
For Rose Gustkey, the time at home has brought back her love for writing.
The Johnstown resident, who is employed as an instructional aide at Conemaugh Valley Elementary School, said she has been struggling with what has been going on and spoke to a friend who suggested she tap into her creativity.
‘Writing parodies’
“I’m a creative soul and I work very hard to be creative in my off hours of not being a mom and not working, so one of the things I did was I started journaling,” Gustkey said.
“The journaling led to other creative outlets and I started writing parodies of COVID-19.”
She said she has sent her work to friends and coworkers.
“They think it’s hysterical and it made them smile and laugh,” Gustkey said.
“It prompted me to keep writing because if I can make someone else feel good, even for a few minutes or seconds, it’s going to make me feel good.”
She said she can trace her love of writing to her senior year of high school, when she had a poem about her ill grandmother published in an anthology.
“I journal a lot of my feelings, a lot of what I’m experiencing in my day-to-day life; those are more private things for me,” Gustkey said.
“I do some funny stuff that I’ll read to my children or friends.”
She said once life gets back to normal, she hopes to continue writing.
“This has sparked some life into me in regards to writing,” Gustkey said.
“My grandmother was my muse, and after she passed away, I lost my passion and joy for writing, it went with her. A tragedy took it away but the tragedy of this horrid virus has brought it back.”
She added that writing has helped her relieve stress.
“I lose myself in the writing and it promotes good health for me,” Gustkey said.
“I feel so much better and it’s so revitalizing. I write every day, and if I don’t, I can see a difference in how I feel.”
Breast cancer survivor
It has been 20 years since Lisa Dallape Matson did yoga, but now seemed like as good a time as any to get back into the practice.
The breast cancer survivor, who underwent a mastectomy with reconstructive surgery last year, said she was feeling stiff and a friend suggested taking yoga online with Rachel Allen, a healing arts practitioner at Yoga-Song, who is offering classes through Zoom.
“I started two weeks ago and do it once a week,” the Westmont resident said.
“It’s gentle yoga and everyone in the class is a little older. It’s wonderful to be led by someone who understands how the body works and how you can move your body in ways that help you stretch but not hurt yourself.”
Dallape Matson said prior to starting the class, she dusted off her yoga mat, bricks and strap that were stored in the basement.
“It has been wonderful to reacquaint myself with all of that,” she said.
‘Loving one another’
Dallape Matson said through yoga, she has been able to connect with her breath, which allows her to tap into a deeper part of her herself and live in the present moment.
“That allows you to let go,” she said.
“Letting go and loving one another are important, especially in this time of uncertainty.”
Dallape Matson said yoga has helped her stiffness tremendously and she plans to continue with it once the stay-at-home order is lifted and participants can meet in person.
“I’m very sorry that I had that 20-year hiatus,” she said.
For Billie Whorl, the stay-at-home order has brought her Westmont family of five together under one roof.
“My husband and I have three girls – our youngest, Chloe, is a senior at Westmont (Hilltop High School), and then we have two older girls, Ruby and Lily, who live in Pittsburgh and have an apartment together in Lawrenceville,” she said.
“Both have kept their jobs and are working from home in our home.”
‘Little games’
Whorl said during their time together, they’ve done quite a few activities.
“My middle daughter celebrated her birthday March 23, so one of the things I did for her birthday was I went to Dollar Tree and bought any and all outdoor and indoor little games,” she said.
“We flew kites one day, we chalked the sidewalk, we’ve played Uno and Clue and we’ve all sat around the table and painted Buzz and Woody from ‘Toy Story.’ ”
Whorl said they are a big Disney family and make frequent trips to theme parks, so they’ve been trying their hands at making food that is sold at the parks.
“Disney is unveiling different surprises for everybody in lockdown,” she said.
“They gave out their churro recipe, and we made their Dole Whip, which is a Magic Kingdom staple. When you buy them, it’s by the Tiki Room in Magic Kingdom, so we put the Tiki Room attraction show on YouTube and we all sat around having our drinks and watching the show.”
Whorl said she has also taken to cleaning one drawer or closet shelf each day.
“I’m not killing myself to do it, but it has been the one thing that I do that’s extra and keeps me accountable.”
‘Silver lining’
Whorl said they are making the best of the situation and the extra time together has been special.
“It has been a long time since all five of us have been together with everyone in their bedrooms at night,” she said.
“It’s the silver lining in all of this. This is time we never imagined we’d have together.”
Time at home has not only allowed Robin Hagins to do some decluttering, but also try new things.
“I started cleaning a drawer or closet a day, sometimes I do more to get everything cleaned out, but with donation sites closed, I now have huge piles in my family room that I have for when they reopen,” the Upper Yoder Township resident said.
Hagins, along with her husband, Charlie, and son, Conner, have put together puzzles that include Heinz Field, the Las Vagas Strip and Disney villains.
“We also learned how to make homemade Pop Tarts off Pinterest,” she said. “They were very easy and are delicious.”
Hagins said she also bought a calligraphy kit online and is trying to learn the skill.
“I’ve always wanted to learn but never put the time into it, so I’ve been practicing learning how to do lettering,” she said. “It’s a lot more challenging than I thought, but it will come in handy at some point.”
Black-tie dinner
In addition, Hagins said as a fun evening her husband made invitations for her and their son to attend a black-tie dinner he put together at their house.
“We had to dress in formal wear, and in my case, do my hair and makeup,” Hagins said.
“We each had to bring a poem to read, a song to share and a joke to tell, and we had a champagne toast. We had such a fun night.”
She said this time has brought the family closer with her son being home from Pittsburgh.
“We’ve been quarantined together since March 18, so we’ve done home improvement together and we’ve gone on walks,” Hagins said.
“I will say there are some moments when you’re ready to just get away from each other, but we just retreat back to our own little place.”
‘Words are so powerful’
Callie Burgan, a sophomore at Pitt-Johnstown, said she has been writing and keeping a journal, documenting everything that she’s experiencing.
“I think it will be interesting to have it someday,” the Richland Township resident said.
“Words are so powerful because they are eternal. Even after this passes, it will be so interesting to have a little glimpse of the past that I can show my kids someday.”
Burgan, who is the news editor of the UPJ student-run newspaper The Advocate, said she often finds herself wondering about the past and about the experiences her parents and grandparents lived through.
“By writing about this, I think it will help people in the future understand what happened and how people have been dealing with it,” she said.
Burgan said she’s also using this time to strengthen her faith.
“Even without the ability to go to Mass now, we’re living in such a revolutionary time that allows us to do so many things right from the comfort of our own home, such as watching Mass online,” she said.
Finding peace
Burgan said talking to God has brought her peace.
“For at least an hour a day, I try to listen to praise and worship music and read my Bible,” she said.
“This quiet time has been a good reflection time for me to work on my relationship with God.”
Burgan said she and her boyfriend, who is serving in the U.S. Air Force and away from home, have started having virtual dates through the game World of Warcraft to add fun to their long-distance relationship.
“On most nights, we will spend hours going on quests and adventuring,” she said.
“It’s super fun and a sweet way to stay in touch, even from more than 1,000 miles away. It has been a way to make light of the situation.”
Online piano classes
With Bottle Works closed, Laura Williamson found a way to take her Piano for Pleasure classes online so students don’t have to miss lessons.
The Johnstown resident decided to move her recreational piano classes for adults to Zoom.
“The session was scheduled to start March 31 and I had registrations and money so I had to contact everyone,” Williamson said.
“I did get three classes where everybody agreed to try it out online.”
Williamson said she had to work out some logistics on making it all work, but is happy with how it all came together.
“What students experience in the classroom is already what they are experiencing in the Zoom format,” she said.
“Each of them is in their own home on their own instrument instead of being in the piano lab on their own piano.”
‘Social gathering’
She said she has eight people taking online classes.
“It’s very encouraging,” Williamson said.
“The classes also provide a social gathering and these people have become friends, so it has been nice to still see each other because that’s really important right now.”
Dan and Mary Loebrich, of Johns-town, are taking the early elementary class once a week on Wednesdays.
“We have one keyboard at home so we attend the class at the same time and take turns,” Dan Loebrich said.
“Laura records the classes and sends them to us later so we can review it.”
He said they started taking piano classes in January at Bottle Works and had signed up for the next spring session that was to begin at the end of March.
“There has been a little bit of an acclimation period using Zoom, but overall, it has been good,” Dan Loebrich said. “Given the situation we’re in, Laura should be commended for taking all this on and whipping it together.”
He added that being at home more is giving him extra time to practice and sharpen his playing skills.
“It also gives me a reason to put my pants on for class, but it has been an enjoyable experience for us both,” Dan Loebrich said.
“We plan to stick with it.”
