Craig Saylor

Where were you when the world stopped turning?
The Alan Jackson song released post-9/11 captured the nation’s thoughts, emotions and actions.
Nearly two decades later, we are facing our newest national and global moment. These, however, are moments without a known end.
Health care quality measurement and reporting becomes caught up in metrics, rankings and in social media hearsay.
We don’t measure, or rank, teamwork, sacrifice, collaboration and appreciation.
We are seeing across our country and world communities, public-private partnerships, countries working together, faith communities working together, and our two-party system wrought with conflict, coming together, if only for a moment, for the good of the American people.
During this crisis, the federal government has relaxed quality reporting requirements to allow this time to become devoted to patient care.
It is my hope that some of these operational metrics will be replaced by top-down community metrics designed to measure cooperation and collaboration.
This crisis is exposing institutional issues, not health care worker issues.
Our dedicated professionals are unwavering in their commitment to patient care.
Locally, we see three of our hospitals working together, collaborating and committing to cooperate for the benefit of the community. We can only hope that this is a trend and not just a moment.
A quote from the movie “Miracle”: “Great moments are born from great opportunities.”
There are indeed great opportunities to work together to improve access, drive down duplication and cost, expand into efficient and effective use of telemedicine and away from the battles of bricks and mortar.
History will judge how this partially government funded, privately operated system met the needs of its communities.
Great moments are born from great opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.