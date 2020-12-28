HARRISBURG – Two pharmacy chains are beginning to immunize residents and staff at 126 nursing homes in the state as efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine begin to expand, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday.
The federal Operation Warp Speed has contracted with CVS and Walgreens to provide vaccinations for long-term care residents in Pennsylvania. This week, CVS will immunize residents and staff at 120 nursing homes while Walgreens is scheduled to provide the vaccines in six nursing homes.
Levine said she didn’t know why Walgreens wasn’t providing vaccines to a greater number of nursing homes. The Department of Health plans to release further details about which nursing homes are receiving COVID-19 vaccines as soon as Tuesday, Levine said.
Skilled care nursing homes will be the first to get vaccines with other long-term care facilities coming later, she said.
At least one area nursing home is among the first to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
Director of Nursing Brooke Patterson said a team from CVS Pharmacy will be at Arbutus Park Manor in Richland on Tuesday to begin inoculating residents and employees.
CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to 4 million residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program, the company press release said.
LaurelWood Care Center Administrator Kevin Sabo said the Upper Yoder Township nursing home will begin its vaccine program on Jan. 13.
CVS announced last week that Pennsylvania was one of 36 states in which the chain would be conducting vaccinations in nursing homes, beginning this week.
CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive. CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.
“Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March,” stated Karen S. Lynch, currently executive vice president, CVS Health and president, Aetna, who will become the company’s next president and CEO on Feb. 1.
The move to begin immunizing nursing home residents comes as the state continues to direct vaccine doses to hospitals around the state, she said.
Front-line health care workers have already been given 72,762 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This week, another 58 hospitals are scheduled to get 73,875 doses of vaccine.
Levine said it’s not clear how quickly the state will be able to vaccinate the people in the first phase of the vaccine distribution plan so that the state can expand its immunizations further to serve those in the second phase, which includes teachers, prison guards and other high-priority occupations.
There are at least 1 million people just in the group of health care workers and nursing home residents, she said.
“That’s going to take time,” she said.
While the vaccine distribution gets underway, the state has begun to see a leveling off in the number of new cases of COVID-19, though Levine stressed that public health officials are worried that holiday travel and family gatherings could lead to an increase in the number of cases in January.
“This is the second consecutive week that we see a decrease in percent positivity, providing us with data that our efforts to reduce and mitigate the spread are working,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
“Although this is encouraging, we need to stay the course in our fight against COVID-19. We need Pennsylvanians to continue efforts to stay safe, stay home as much as possible, wear a mask when out of our homes and avoid gatherings with those outside our households.”
Levine said the leveling off of cases appears to be part of a national trend, combined with the impact of the state’s ramped-up mitigation efforts.
Since Dec. 12, bars have been closed, restaurants haven’t been allowed to offer indoor dining, gyms have been closed and youth and scholastic sports have been barred.
She said state officials have no plans to lift those restrictions before their scheduled expiration on Jan. 4. She also offered little insight into whether the state will extend the restrictions.
Levine said that the decision about whether to extend mitigation efforts beyond Jan. 4 will be driven by the same sort of data that the state’s been tracking throughout the pandemic, such as the number of new cases of COVID-19 and the percentage of tests that come back positive.
“We discuss all that data and we’ll make a recommendation to the governor and he’ll make a decision,” she said.
