On Tuesday evening, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and The Tribune-Democrat will offer the first in a series of virtual public town hall events on topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first session of “COVID Questions” is set for 7 p.m. and will feature Jill Henning, Ph.D., an associate professor of biology; and Susan M. Wieczorek, Ph.D., an associate professor of communication. They will address making decisions about holiday gatherings.
The In This Together Cambria group is a sponsor of the series.
Tuesday’s session can be watched by visiting https://pitt.zoom.us/j/92952562170 (Meeting ID: 929 5256 2170) or heard by calling toll free at 1-877-853-5247.
Questions may be submitted in advance by email to: inthistogethercambria@gmail.com. Questions will also be accepted through Zoom chat during the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.