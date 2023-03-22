The state on Wednesday reported fewer than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in a week for the first time since July 2021.
There were 5,198 new cases and 106 additional COVID-19 deaths statewide over the seven-day period through Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly update showed.
Cambria County added 67 new cases and one death.
Somerset County added 42 new cases with no deaths.
Bedford County added 11 new cases and one death.
Blair County added 46 new cases and two deaths.
Indiana County added 53 new cases and one death.
Clearfield County added 54 new cases and one death.
Centre County added 95 new cases and one death.
Westmoreland County added 190 new cases and one death.
