Concerns about COVID-19 variants and the efficacy and differences among vaccines – as well as the potential timeline for rolling them out to children – were all topics of a local public dialogue including University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown scientists.
As the nation experiences another surge in COVID-19 cases, another installment of the virtual town hall series “COVID Questions” was held Thursday over a live-streamed Zoom call presented by In This Together Cambria, The Tribune-Democrat and Pitt-Johns-town.
Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat, moderated the town hall as Cambria County residents sent questions to be answered by Pitt-Johnstown’s Matthew Tracey, assistant professor of chemistry, and Jill Henning, associate professor of biology.
Tracey teaches medicinal chemistry, and Henning has a broad background in immunology, infectious diseases and cancer biology. Her research examines how infectious disease affect humans and animals.
One of the questions to the forum was in regard to whether vaccines were safe for children and when they might be rolled out.
Pfizer is working on proper dosages for children ages 5 to 11, and FDA approval of vaccines for children in that age group could come as early as the end of October, Tracey said.
Henning stressed that the vaccine isn’t unsafe for children.
“It isn’t that its necessarily unsafe right now – it’s just scientists taking a careful look at the proper dose for a child’s body weight,” Henning said. “It’s a dosage issue based on body weight and age, like other medicines, including Tylenol.”
State data shows the death rate of unvaccinated Pennsylvanians was 7.9 times as high as the death incidence among the fully vaccinated since Jan. 1.
Of 6,472 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since January, 213 were identified as coming post-vaccination.
A concern came into the forum from a person citing evidence that the COVID-19 delta variant is breaking through the protection of vaccines. The participant wondered whether natural recovery and immunity is better than vaccination.
“Breakthrough infections, as we are seeing them now, are defined as someone 14 days post-vaccination testing positive for COVID-19,” Tracey said.
While those cases happen, they are rare, he said, and when they do happen, the infection is typically milder compared to people who have not been vaccinated, he said.
“People are concerned that the vaccines are not effective because of these breakthrough cases,” he said. “Protection hovers around 90%. On the scale of 179 million vaccinated people across the nation, that 10% risk is going to lead to a few breakthrough cases. The thing is, those breakthrough cases are very mild. People are unlikely to get hospitalized and get severely sick.”
State data released this week shows 95% of COVID-19 hospitalizations since January involved unvaccinated individuals or people not fully vaccinated.
Another questioner asked whether there were long-term effects associated with the vaccines.
On the contrary, Tracey said, the long-term effects are associated with unvaccinated people who have been infected with COVID. People who have not been vaccinated have been shown to display long-lasting respiratory issues after they heal from COVID, he said.
“I understand people worry about long-term effects of the vaccines,” he said. “We’ve been wondering, ‘Are they safe? They seem to be made quicker than other vaccines.’ But we are now 15 months past the start of clinical trials – and any vaccine, historically, that has had any long-term effect appeared within the first three months.”
COVID-19 vaccines are a year past that marker, and there have been no long term effects, he said.
Nationwide, 384 million vaccine doses have been given, and 181 million people arte fully vaccinated.
Are there any significant differences between the most talked-about vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna?, another forum participant asked.
“In terms of vaccines themselves, they are for all intents and purposes, the same things,” Tracey said. “They are simply different delivery systems and contain slightly different adaptations of the coding for your body to make the protein that causes the antibody response, which is how they work.”
Pfizer is first to get FDA approval.
“First across the line puts the spotlight on Pfizer,” he said.
“Moderna is just a little behind on paperwork, but I expect FDA approval to happen in near future.”
For people who’ve received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the scientific community is still discussing a potential need for boosters or a follow-up dose of one of the other two vaccines, he said.
Another participant asked about other possible COVID variants.
The delta variant and the original alpha version are the only strains so far to be listed by the World Health Organization as “variants of concern.”
There are also the beta and mu variants, which have made up a minority of cases and pose the least threat to the world’s population, Henning said.
“The beta and mu variants do have the ability to evade the vaccine,” she said. “They do get past blocking antibodies, and that’s why they are making so much news, but these variants never really took hold in the population.”
The mu virus, while deadly, made up only one-tenth of the world’s COVID cases, she said.
“Viruses take hold of a population based on a balance of how harmful they are is and how much they spread,” she said.
If a virus is heavy on harm, it fizzles out because people die before it spreads, she said.
“Delta and alpha have made it to the population,” she said.
“They have that balance of virulence and ability spread. That’s where we are in trouble.”
The full installment of “COVID Questions” is available on the Facebook page of In This Together Cambria.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
