HARRISBURG – Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, made it clear Thursday that the focus is now on how well colleges and universities can prevent and control COVID-19 outbreaks.
Public health officials and college officials across the country have been working to establish testing surveillance programs on campuses, she said.
The aim is to quickly recognize when there are outbreaks so they don’t spread across those campuses, into the surrounding communities or back home to where the students’ families live, Birx said.
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Birx said it would probably be best for college students on campus to stay there.
“To every college and university student out there, please don’t go home if you’ve been at college and congregating together with others without masks,” she said.
“More than likely you could have been exposed and you’ll be carrying the virus home to your mom, your dad, your grandparents.”
Birx visited Harrisburg days after Penn State director of team medicine Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli said at a State College Area school board meeting that 30% of Big Ten athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 also exhibited signs of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscles.
Asked about Sebastianelli’s claim, Birx said that because COVID-19 is such a new virus, its effects, particularly on people who don’t otherwise exhibit symptoms, are not well-documented.
Birx characterized these types of complications as “rare” but said the public and medical professionals need to be aware of them.
“With asymptomatic cases, we don’t know precisely what the long-term consequences of infection are, or even the medium-term if you develop inflammation,” she said.
“I really appreciate the doctors around the United States who’ve been alerting others that someone can look fine and have a very mild case but you have to keep looking for these complications.”
Birx said the country’s coronavirus outbreak has evolved over the past six months. It first targeted metropolitan areas, mostly in the northeast, often spread by commuters on mass transit, she said.
Then, as vacationers traveled around Memorial Day, the virus hit the South and then returned home with vacationers who came back north.
One of the lessons from the outbreak in the South was that the virus is a threat in communities big and small, she said.
Birx said public health officials have been impressed by how well officials in the Pittsburgh area were able to quickly respond and control the summer coronavirus outbreak in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Birx said their handling of the outbreak was “remarkable.”
