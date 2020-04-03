A New Jersey-based reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“My daughter and her entire family of five have been extremely ill with all of the symptoms of this virus including temperatures as high as 104. My daughter, an X-ray tech, and her husband, a first responder, were tested at separate times and separate sites and to our surprise, the results were negative. My daughter was also tested for influenza which was negative. Is there another virus going around that mimics COVID? Should their results be trusted? Have there been false negative results?”
The answer:
All excellent questions.
With rapid influenza tests, there can be 20-30% “false negative” results. Therefore, if you believe an individual has acute influenza, and a negative rapid flu test, you should still treat for flu.
There are other viruses going around including adenovirus, parainfluenza, and RSV (respiratory Syncytial virus). There is a viral panel test that a physician may order which tests for these other viruses.
Regarding COVID-19 testing, the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) which detects RNA from the COVID-19 virus is very accurate, but a negative result does not rule out the possibility of COVID-19 based on the timing of the exposure and the incubation period of the virus.
So a negative result should not be used as the solo basis for patient management decisions.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
