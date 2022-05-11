A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“My daughter tested positive for COVID-19 five days ago. I am 80 years old and fully vaccinated (four doses). I was planning to visit with her on her sixth day. Is it feasible?”
The answer:
Thank you for being up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines.
Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, the CDC shortened the recommended time for isolation for people with COVID-19 to five days, and if asymptomatic (without symptoms or showing no symptoms) at that time, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting others.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
"My wife has had COVID-19 for three days now. We both are vaccinated with one booster. I am not symptomatic. I wonder if I should get a second booster now, even though I am living with a person who has COVID?"
The answer:
An excellent question.
I recommend you get tested now.
CDC recommends booster shots – even in people who had a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
If you develop symptoms of a COVID-19 infection, get tested again, and you shouldn’t get a booster shot until your symptoms have fully resolved.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
Have a question about COVID-19? We will ask the experts.
Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Note: Due to the volume of questions submitted, we will not be able to answer them all. Any questions of an urgent nature should be directed immediately to your primary care physician.
