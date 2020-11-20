COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had nearly 289,000 cases and 9,581 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Thursday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 2,629,527

• Positive tests: 288,978

• Deaths: 9,581

• Recovered: 66%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 2,663 positives, 31,113 negatives (28 deaths)

• Somerset: 1,102 positives, 14,217 negatives (9 deaths)

• Bedford: 1,069 positives, 6,183 negatives (12 deaths)

• Blair: 2,872 positives, 25,232 negatives (45 deaths)

• Indiana: 1,998 positives, 12,730 negatives (29 deaths)

• Clearfield: 1,015 positives, 11,335 negatives (8 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 6,908 positives, 59,196 negatives (150 deaths)

• Allegheny: 22,043 positives, 238,983 negatives (462 deaths)

• Beaver: 3,102 positives, 28,769 negatives (145 deaths)

• Butler: 3,313 positives, 31,446 negatives (52 deaths)

• Centre: 5,411 positives, 42,500 negatives (28 deaths)

• Fayette: 1,547 positives, 21,704 negatives (17 deaths)

• Greene: 529 positives, 5,896 negatives (1 death)

• Washington: 3,493 positives, 34,648 negatives (56 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 52,645 positives, 379,881 negatives (1,961 deaths)

• Montgomery: 18,516 positives, 203,811 negatives (914 deaths)

• Delaware: 17,625 positives, 149,273 negatives (783 deaths)

• Bucks: 14,076 positives, 137,898 negatives (646 deaths)

• Lancaster: 13,221 positives, 110,408 negatives (502 deaths)

• Berks: 12,082 positives, 73,853 negatives (449 deaths)

• Chester: 10,402 positives, 115,576 negatives (384 deaths)

• Lehigh: 9,183 positives, 82,575 negatives (376 deaths)

• Northampton: 7,311 positives, 75,857 negatives (324 deaths)

• Luzerne: 7,736 positives, 63,368 negatives (238 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 4,539 positives, 43,353 negatives (229 deaths)

• Dauphin: 6,514 positives, 63,251 negatives (209 deaths)

• Monroe: 2,728 positives, 30,898 negatives (137 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 7,861.

• Ages 10-19: 26,670.

• Ages 20-29: 54,712.

• Ages 30-39: 42,798.

• Ages 40-49: 38,170.

• Ages 50-59: 42,518.

• Ages 60-69: 33,136.

• Ages 70-79: 20,317.

• Ages 80-89: 14,543.

• Ages 90-99: 7,683.

• Ages 100+: 402.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 155,859 cases.

• Male: 131,436 cases.

• Not reported: 1,673 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 32,866 cases.

• White: 124,022 cases.

• Asian: 5,651 cases.

• Other: 2,817 cases.

• Not reported: 123,622 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.