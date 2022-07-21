PENN RUN, Pa. – There will be a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday at Indiana County’s Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run.
It is one of three free vaccine clinics at state parks announced Thursday in a joint press release by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Department of Health.
There will also be clinics Friday and Saturday at Lackawanna State Park in North Abington Township, Lackawanna County, and Aug. 28 at Caledonia State Park near Fayetteville, Franklin County.
“DCNR is proud to again partner with the Department of Health to provide these opportunities to help raise Pennsylvania’s vaccination and boosted rate,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “The outdoors have been critical in helping Pennsylvanians maintain their physical and mental health during the pandemic. These vaccine clinics are yet another way we can help people through these unprecedented times.”
Both first and second shots of the primary series will be offered, along with booster doses. For those who receive their first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the State Health Center.
Those who have already had first doses should bring their vaccination cards with them.
“These vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and now some of our youngest Pennsylvanians,” Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “If you are not up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations, I encourage you to take advantage of the free COVID-19 vaccination being offered at these state parks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.