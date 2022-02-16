As the weekly rate of COVID-19 cases falls across Pennsylvania, so are the number of people lining up for vaccinations, a Department of Health update released Wednesday shows.
Just 40,041 Pennsylvanians received vaccine doses over the past week – down from 272,327 just over two weeks earlier.
Counting all vaccinations and boosters combined statewide, there were 109,327 administered during the same span, compared to 382,064 for the week ending Jan. 25, state officials said.
The weekly totals have been falling for months as the percentage of Pennsylvania residents willing to be vaccinated has decreased.
Department of Health officials are continuing to encourage people to get the vaccines, noting that 83 percent of all reported COVID-19 hospitalizations involved people who were not vaccinated or fully vaccinated.
According to the same data, unvaccinated people ages 50 to 64 were 45 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than vaccinated counterparts.
“The latest post-vaccination, often called breakthrough, data continue to prove the science that getting up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations is effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.
State officials have continued urging people to not let their guard down even as the number of cases has dropped, saying hospitalizations remain high in many areas.
Local cases
All but one area county added fewer than 50 new cases Wednesday.
Cambria County added 24 cases, while Somerset County added 19.
Cambria County recorded three deaths, however, bringing its total to 695.
Somerset County added two deaths and now has 389 since Spring 2020.
Bedford County added 10 cases.
Indiana County added 45 cases.
Blair County added 29 cases as well as one death.
The county now has 589 total deaths.
Centre County added 35 cases and two deaths, while Clearfield County added 41 cases and two deaths.
In Westmoreland County, 68 additional cases were added and three deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.