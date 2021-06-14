As the number of daily COVID-19 cases steadily declines in Pennsylvania, the percentage of total positive tests among people age 0 to 49 continues to rise.
In January, 60% of the total cases recorded were among that age group. The total is now at 68%, according to information released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday. Vaccines have been available to older residents for a longer period of time than to those age 49 or younger.
There have been 11,188,860 vaccine doses administered through June 13 – 6,525,038 first or only shots and 4,663,822 second shots.
Approximately 90,000 residents in the Cambria, Somerset, Bedford region, which has a combined population of approximately 250,000, have been fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Locally, there were 27 more cases and two deaths reported in Cambria County from Saturday at noon through Monday at noon, according to the Health Department.
Bedford and Somerset each saw three cases and no deaths reported.
Pennsylvania’s number of total cases rose to 1,208,683 with the addition of 808 cases.
The recovery rate is 96%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.