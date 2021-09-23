Coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The latest COVID-19 surge continued to level out Thursday with 5,489 new cases in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily report.

While the update marked the second consecutive drop in the rolling seven-day average, the state is still averaging nearly twice as many cases a day as it was one month ago.

The weekly update on COVID-19 cases among children under 18 years old also showed some flattening. Among school-aged children 5-18 years old, there were 7,924 new cases over the past seven days. That’s a less than 10% increase over the previous seven days.

For preschoolers under five, there were 1,115 new cases, up from 1,057 over the previous seven days.

Somerset and Westmoreland were the region’s only counties that saw more new cases among school-age children this week. There were 84 cases reported in Somerset and 253 in Westmoreland, up from 66 and 226, respectively, over the previous seven days.

For the second week in a row, Cambria County recorded 128 new cases in the age group.

Bedford County had 48 new cases, down from 52; Blair County had 55 new cases, down from 72; Indiana County had 43 new cases, down from 57; Clearfield County had 48 new cases, down from 61; and Centre County had 81 new cases, down from 85.

Two new COVID-19 deaths in Clearfield County were the region’s only additional fatalities among 32 deaths statewide. It brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,397,755 cases and 29,030 deaths associated with COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.

Cambria added 69 new cases, Somerset added 58, Bedford added 41, Blair added 67, Indiana added 48, Clearfield added 37, Centre added 58 and Westmoreland added 188 new cases on Thursday.

Combining Thursday’s reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers administered another 9,818 shots and 6,716 more people were fully vaccinated since Wednesday’s reports.

The update brings the state totals to 14,630,224 vaccine doses and 7,094,391 people who are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new case 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 69 0 16,789 12,896 457 351 518 398 130,192
Somerset 58 0 9,367 12,753 226 308 345 470 73,447
Bedford 41 0 5,689 11,880 149 311 266 555 47,888
Blair 67 0 15,056 12,358 354 291 337 277 121,829
Indiana 48 0 7,716 9,178 190 226 291 346 84,073
Clearfield 37 2 9,913 12,508 175 221 224 283 79,255
Centre 58 0 18,951 11,670 234 144 374 230 162,385
Westmoreland 188 0 39,792 11,405 825 236 1,109 318 348,899
Region 566 2 123,273 11,763 2,610 249 3,464 331 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 5,489 32 1,397,755 10,918 29,030 227 32,706 255 12,801,937

