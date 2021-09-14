The latest resurgence in COVID-19 cases has prompted the return of In This Together Cambria’s virtual town hall series, COVID Questions.
The forum will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday over Zoom, featuring two local experts. In addition to the latest surge, the program will provide updates on vaccine boosters, the Delta and Mu variants, cases in children and masking in schools.
The Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer will moderate the online event, featuring Matthew Tracey, assistant professor of chemistry, and Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, both with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Participants may join the forum and ask questions through the Zoom link, https://pitt.zoom.us/j/96156145654, or the In This Together Cambria Facebook page live stream.
The online series was launched in December and featured more than a dozen forums on different aspects of the pandemic and response. The most recent forum was April 27.
In This Together Cambria partner Shelley Johansson said Thursday’s event will spotlight the latest research.
“Because the pandemic changes over time, more research becomes available and there is more to talk about,” she said.
Monday’s COVID-19 update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health illustrates the continuing surge in new cases.
The state added 12,406 new cases since Friday, pushing the rolling seven-day average to more than 4,000 cases a day for the first time since late April.
On Monday, the average was 4,076 cases a day, up from 3,581 one week ago. All eight of the region’s counties saw the averages increase over last week’s figures.
Cambria County added 156 new COVID-19 cases since Friday’s update. Somerset County added 113 cases, Bedford County added 99 cases, Blair County added 169 cases, Indiana County added 124 cases, Clearfield County added 74 cases, Centre County added 180 cases and Westmoreland County added 380 cases.
- Cambria’s average is 53 cases a day, up from 34 cases a day on Sept. 6.
- Somerset’s average is 34 cases, up from 21.
- Bedford’s average is 29 cases, up from 16.
- Blair’s average is 46 cases, up from 33.
- Clearfield’s average is 26 cases, up from 24.
- Centre’s average is 60 cases, up from 51.
- Westmoreland’s average is 124 cases, up from 102.
Cambria and Clearfield each recorded one additional death among 33 fatalities statewide since Friday.
Pennsylvania has had 1,350,719 cases and 28,568 deaths associated with COVID-19 through the course of the pandemic.
Combining Monday’s updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 14,349,272 doses of vaccine and there are now 6,977,141 Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated.
