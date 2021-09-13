covid

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The latest resurgence in COVID-19 cases has prompted the return of In This Together Cambria’s virtual town hall series, COVID Questions.

The forum will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday over Zoom, featuring two local experts. In addition to the latest surge, the program will provide updates on vaccine boosters, the Delta and Mu variants, cases in children and masking in schools.

The Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer will moderate the online event, featuring Matthew Tracey, assistant professor of chemistry, and Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, both with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.

Participants may join the forum and ask questions through the Zoom link, https://pitt.zoom.us/j/96156145654, or the In This Together Cambria Facebook page live stream.

The online series was launched in December and featured more than a dozen forums on different aspects of the pandemic and response. The most recent forum was April 27.

In This Together Cambria partner Shelley Johansson said Thursday’s event will spotlight the latest research.

“Because the pandemic changes over time, more research becomes available and there is more to talk about,” she said.

Monday’s COVID-19 update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health illustrates the continuing surge in new cases.

The state added 12,406 new cases since Friday, pushing the rolling seven-day average to more than 4,000 cases a day for the first time since late April.

On Monday, the average was 4,076 cases a day, up from 3,581 one week ago. All eight of the region’s counties saw the averages increase over last week’s figures.

Cambria County added 156 new COVID-19 cases since Friday’s update. Somerset County added 113 cases, Bedford County added 99 cases, Blair County added 169 cases, Indiana County added 124 cases, Clearfield County added 74 cases, Centre County added 180 cases and Westmoreland County added 380 cases.

  • Cambria’s average is 53 cases a day, up from 34 cases a day on Sept. 6.
  • Somerset’s average is 34 cases, up from 21.
  • Bedford’s average is 29 cases, up from 16.
  • Blair’s average is 46 cases, up from 33.
  • Clearfield’s average is 26 cases, up from 24.
  • Centre’s average is 60 cases, up from 51.
  • Westmoreland’s average is 124 cases, up from 102.

Cambria and Clearfield each recorded one additional death among 33 fatalities statewide since Friday.

Pennsylvania has had 1,350,719 cases and 28,568 deaths associated with COVID-19 through the course of the pandemic.

Combining Monday’s updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 14,349,272 doses of vaccine and there are now 6,977,141 Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 156 1 16,079 12,350 453 348 371 285 130,192
Somerset 113 0 8,886 12,099 221 301 241 328 73,447
Bedford 99 0 5,311 11,090 145 303 205 428 47,888
Blair 169 0 14,583 11,970 347 285 312 256 121,829
Indiana 124 0 7,290 8,671 185 220 266 316 84,073
Clearfield 74 1 9,564 12,067 167 211 185 233 79,255
Centre 180 0 18,410 11,337 232 143 417 257 162,385
Westmoreland 380 0 38,211 10,952 810 232 870 249 348,899
Region 1,295 2 118,334 11,292 2,560 244 2,867 274 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 12,406 33 1,350,719 10,551 28,568 223 28,535 223 12,801,937

