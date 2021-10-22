JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The state’s autumn COVID-19 surge may have peaked, according to data in the latest Pennsylvania Department of Health reports.
There were 4,496 new COVID-19 cases in Friday’s daily update, putting the state’s rolling seven-day average at 4,026 cases a day. One week ago, the average was 4,611 cases a day, down from the peak average of 4,936 new cases a day reported on Oct. 8.
The weekly update of the Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard shows there were 3,813 fewer new cases of COVID-19 from positive tests over the past seven days, compared to the previous seven days.
New positives were also down in most counties in this region. Cambria County had 26 fewer positives, Somerset County had six fewer, Indiana County had nine fewer, Clearfield County had 28 fewer, Centre County had 68 fewer and Westmoreland County had 75 fewer positive cases.
Bedford and Blair counties were the only ones in the region with more new positive cases over the past seven days. Bedford’s new positives were up by 16 over the previous seven days’ increase. Blair had one more new positive compared to the previous week.
The department does not include “probable” cases in its seven-day reports. Those cases are patients who develop COVID-19 symptoms after significant contact – such as sharing a residence – with a confirmed COVID-19 patient. For example, Cambria County had 125 new cases in Friday’s update, including 70 positives and 55 probable.
The portion of all tests coming back positive also dropped statewide and in most of the region’s counties this week.
The early warning dashboard said the state’s percent positivity dropped from 9.2% over the past seven days, compared to 9.7% for the previous seven days.
In this region, only Bedford County saw an increase in positivity, jumping to 18.9% from 16.7% one week ago. Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield and Centre counties saw percent positivity decrease, while Westmoreland County held steady at 10.8%.
The dashboard shows average daily COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped slightly, from 2,964.3 to 2,953.6.
There were 2,900 inpatients being treated for COVID-19, including 668 under intensive care and 387 on ventilators.
Across Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties, there were 145 hospitalizations, including 36 in ICUs and 33 on ventilators. One week ago, there were 162 patients hospitalized in the four counties.
Deaths remained elevated in Friday’s update, with 88 new deaths statewide and 10 in this region. Cambria, Blair, Indiana and Westmoreland counties added two deaths each, and there was one new death each in Bedford and Somerset counties.
Cambria added 125 new cases, Somerset added 44, Bedford added 33, Blair added 75, Indiana added 51, Clearfield added 39, Centre added 37 and Westmoreland added 123.
Pennsylvania’s totals are now 1,530,309 cases and 30,903 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Combining Friday’s updates by the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 15,609,475 doses, including 467,283 boosters. There are now 7,364,574 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated, an increase of 64,657 since last Friday.
