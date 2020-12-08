A huge surge in COVID-19 cases late last week has continued to strain the state’s hospitals, with 5,421 coronavirus patients statewide and almost 100 in Cambria County hospitals on Monday.
The hospital burden threatens to overwhelm the health care structure in some regions, Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said during a press briefing on Monday.
The running average of daily hospitalizations has risen by 4,000 patients since late September, Levine noted.
Even as hospitals work together throughout each region, resources are limited, Wolf said.
“If we don’t slow the spread of dangerous virus now, the reality is, this COVID-19 will overwhelm our hospitals,” Wolf said.
“It will overwhelm our health care system.”
Although hospital leaders here say the region is prepared for a continued surge, the state’s data show the pandemic’s severity here.
Cambria County has the state’s third-highest rate of new cases based on population over the past two weeks.
Bedford and Somerset counties are among nine counties where more than 20% of all tests come back as positive.
Bedford has a 28.4% positivity rate and Somerset’s is 22.4% positivity.
Cambria and Indiana counties are not far behind. Cambria has 19.3% positivity and Indiana has 19.7% positivity.
Blair, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties all have positivity rates above the statewide rate of 14.4% positivity.
'Resilience and dedication'
Tom Kurtz, president and CEO of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in Windber, acknowledges the hospital is busy.
“We are already implementing internal measures to ensure that we can accommodate all emergent patients, not only those patients with COVID-19,” Kurtz said. “Additionally, our surgeons are actively involved in prioritizing and spacing surgeries throughout their weekly schedules in an effort to avoid overwhelming the inpatient nursing capabilities.”
Kurtz credited the “resilience and dedication” of hospital staff for meeting the demand.
“We are very proud that they have stepped up to the challenge of providing care by working extended shifts in an extremely stressful environment,” Kurtz said.
UPMC spokeswoman Danielle Sampsell said 252 of the health system’s 1,132 COVID-19 patients are in its Altoona region’s hospitals: UPMC Altoona, UPMC Somerset, UPMC Bedford and UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland.
“UPMC has solid preparedness plans in place to manage this increase in cases, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy,” Sampsell said in an email. “We’ve gone this far and we’re empowered to weather through the remainder of this pandemic because of our dedicated staff.”
All the hospitals stressed the importance of prevention measures to help reduce the strain on health providers.
“Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center reminds the public to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene and wearing a mask or face covering while in public,” hospital spokesman Kyle Adams said in an email.
While stopping short of announcing new mandates, Wolf warned that limitations could be coming. He and Levine called on everyone to double down on prevention measures and avoid all gatherings.
“We are really asking everybody to avoid large gatherings to avoid small gatherings and to do everything possible to stay at home,” Levine said, adding that December’s holidays present a challenge. “We do not want people to go out and celebrate,” she said. “We do not want people to invite their friends and neighbors over to their home and have parties. I know that that is a sacrifice, but that’s what we have to do to stop the spread.”
Daily numbers
Cambria County added 209 COVID-19 cases among 6,330 new cases statewide in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Monday update.
There were no additional Cambria County deaths in Monday’s report, but Somerset County reported its 24th death and Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties each added two deaths.
Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield counties also reported no additional deaths on Monday.
There were 42 new deaths across Pennsylvania, bringing the state totals to 426,444 cases and 11,373 deaths related to COVID-19.
Monday’s update shows data recorded from 11:59 p.m. Saturday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. There are generally fewer new cases because there is less testing on weekends, Levine noted.
Cambria now has 5,933 cases and 103 deaths since the pandemic struck the state in March.
Somerset added 31 cases and now has 2,492 cases and 24 deaths.
Bedford added 25 cases to reach 1,890 cases and 52 deaths.
Blair added 68 cases to reach 5,123 cases and 88 deaths.
Indiana added 98 cases to reach 2,991 cases and 57 deaths.
Clearfield added 49 cases to reach 2,222 cases and 22 deaths.
Centre added 79 cases to reach 6,889 cases and 79 deaths.
Westmoreland added 273 cases to reach 11,414 cases and 242 deaths.
