The numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 425,000 cases and a total of 11,373 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 2,943,283

• Positive tests: 426,444

• Deaths: 11,373

• Recovered: 58%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 5,933 positives, 33,437 negatives (103 deaths)

• Somerset: 2,492 positives, 15,600 negatives (24 deaths)

• Bedford: 1,890 positives, 6,763 negatives (52 deaths)

• Blair: 5,123 positives, 28,052 negatives

(88 deaths)

• Indiana: 2,991 positives, 13,899 negatives (57 deaths)

• Clearfield: 2,222 positives, 12,835 negatives (22 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 11,414 positives,

66,097 negatives (242 deaths)

• Allegheny: 34,121 positives, 269,768 negatives (573 deaths)

• Beaver: 5,036 positives, 32,889 negatives (170 deaths)

• Butler: 5,462 positives, 34,963 negatives (95 deaths)

• Centre: 6,889 positives, 48,578 negatives (79 deaths)

• Fayette: 3,039 positives, 24,386 negatives (27 deaths)

• Greene: 919 positives, 6,499 negatives

(5 deaths)

• Washington: 5,546 positives, 38,779 negatives (77 deaths)

Other hard-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 69,107 positives,

420,378 negatives (2,111 deaths)

• Montgomery: 25,277 positives,

230,707 negatives (962 deaths)

• Delaware: 22,470 positives, 162,893 negatives (820 deaths)

• Bucks: 21,146 positives, 156,752 negatives (719 deaths)

• Lancaster: 19,426 positives, 125,414 negatives (553 deaths)

• Berks: 16,049 positives, 82,790 negatives (472 deaths)

• Chester: 14,178 positives, 131,762 negatives (416 deaths)

• Lehigh: 13,455 positives, 92,417 negatives (401 deaths)

• Northampton: 10,767 positives,

84,691 negatives (346 deaths)

• Luzerne: 11,476 positives, 70,598 negatives (323 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 5,856 positives, 47,949 negatives (235 deaths)

• Dauphin: 9,240 positives, 69,105 negatives (227 deaths)

• Monroe: 4,072 positives, 34,938 negatives (159 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 11,947.

• Ages 10-19: 38,014.

• Ages 20-29: 78,198.

• Ages 30-39: 63,627.

• Ages 40-49: 57,678.

• Ages 50-59: 64,075.

• Ages 60-69: 50,324.

• Ages 70-79: 30,601.

• Ages 80-89: 20,754.

• Ages 90-99: 10,504.

• Ages 100+: 527.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 229,776 cases.

• Male: 194,226 cases.

• Not reported: 2,430 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 45,154 cases.

• White: 191,240 cases.

• Asian: 7,931 cases.

• Other: 3,914 cases.

• Not reported: 178,205 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.