For the third day in a row, there were more than 500 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s update by Pennsylvania Department of Health.
With the latest increase, the state’s rolling seven-day average has more than doubled in three weeks, reaching an average of 438 cases a day.
Thursday’s update showed 561 new positives and six additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 1,218,419 cases and 27,819 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
There were 29 new cases and no additional deaths across the eight-county region.
- Cambria County added three cases and now has 14,863 COVID-19 cases and 441 deaths.
- Somerset County added no additional case and remains at 8,095 cases and 219 deaths.
- Bedford County added one new case to reach 4,743 cases and 142 deaths.
- Blair County added one new case to reach 13,539 cases and 344 deaths.
- Indiana County added one new case to reach 6,445 cases and 179 deaths.
- Clearfield County added two new cases to reach 8,682 cases and 156 deaths.
- Centre County added eight new cases to reach 16,989 cases and 228 deaths.
- Westmoreland County added 13 cases to reach 34,576 cases and 781 deaths.
Combining Thursday’s reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows that vaccine providers have administered 13,257,686 doses statewide.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the nation for total vaccines administered. The state also ranks fifth for total population.
There are 6,462,465 people who are fully vaccinated and another 844,573 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
The CDC reports 62.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
