For the seventh day in a row, there were more than 500 new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The 556 cases added on Monday bring the state’s total to 1,220,671 cases and pushed the rolling seven-day average to 558 cases a day. The seven-day average had been fewer than than 500 cases a day since June 8.
There were no additional COVID-19 deaths reported statewide on Monday and only seven new fatalities since Friday’s report.
No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the eight-county region in a week.
Cambria County had two new cases in Monday’s update and now has had 14,881 cases and 441 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck.
Somerset County added five cases to reach 1,104 cases and 219 deaths.
Bedford County had no additional cases and remains at 4,747 cases and 142 deaths.
Blair County added four cases to reach 13,545 cases and 344 deaths.
Indiana County added 10 cases to reach 6,464 case and 179 deaths.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers in the 66 counties covered by the health department have administered 11,535,415 doses and 5,665,736 people are fully vaccinated.
Philadelphia Department of Public Health does not update its data daily, but its Thursday report showed 1,780,018 total vaccine doses and 823,269 people fully vaccinated.
