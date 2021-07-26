covid

For the seventh day in a row, there were more than 500 new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The 556 cases added on Monday bring the state’s total to 1,220,671 cases and pushed the rolling seven-day average to 558 cases a day. The seven-day average had been fewer than than 500 cases a day since June 8.

There were no additional COVID-19 deaths reported statewide on Monday and only seven new fatalities since Friday’s report.

No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the eight-county region in a week.

Cambria County had two new cases in Monday’s update and now has had 14,881 cases and 441 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck.

Somerset County added five cases to reach 1,104 cases and 219 deaths.

Bedford County had no additional cases and remains at 4,747 cases and 142 deaths.

Blair County added four cases to reach 13,545 cases and 344 deaths.

Indiana County added 10 cases to reach 6,464 case and 179 deaths.

Meanwhile, vaccine providers in the 66 counties covered by the health department have administered 11,535,415 doses and 5,665,736 people are fully vaccinated.

Philadelphia Department of Public Health does not update its data daily, but its Thursday report showed 1,780,018 total vaccine doses and 823,269 people fully vaccinated.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here is Pennsylvania's COVID-19 statistics for Monday, including a three-day update from Friday's report by the Department of Health. 

Location 3-day new cases 3-day new deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new case 7-day per 100,000 Field 10
Cambria 14 0 14881 11430 441 339 28 22 130192
Somerset 7 0 8104 11034 219 298 13 18 73447
Bedford 2 0 4747 9913 142 297 3 6 47888
Blair 6 0 13545 11118 344 282 12 10 121829
Indiana 18 0 6464 7689 179 213 25 30 84073
Clearfield 13 0 8697 10973 156 197 25 32 79255
Centre 17 0 17013 10477 228 140 50 31 162385
Westmoreland 32 0 34617 9922 781 224 82 24 348899
Region 109 0 108068 10312 2490 238 238 23 1047968
Pennsylvania 1696 7 1220671 9535 27827 217 3908 31 12801937

