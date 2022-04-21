JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nine out of 10 children ages 5 to 11 hospitalized during the height of the Omicron wave this winter were unvaccinated, according to a new study.
And unvaccinated Black youth in that age group appeared to be hit the hardest by the virus variant.
The study, released by the Centers for Disease Control, included more than 400 children treated at participating hospitals across 14 states between mid-December and February – Omicron's peak.
One-third had no underlying conditions, the report stated.
While the variant showed overall to cause fewer rates of severe illness among all people, it led to more cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations involving children compared to Delta because far larger numbers were infected.
The latter virus was found to be more transmissible that the previous Delta, research showed.
Among children, the study also provided further evidence that Black children – found to be far less likely to be vaccinated than their peers – ended up at higher risk during the pandemic.
Black children ages 5 to 11 represented one-third of the children hospitalized, despite being a significantly smaller percentage of the overall U.S. population within the same age group.
“Increasing vaccination coverage among children, particularly among racial and ethnic minority groups disproportionately affected by COVID-19, is critical to preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalization and severe outcomes,” CDC researchers said.
A separate analysis of children reported this spring that Asian children in the U.S. are the most likely to be vaccinated, followed by whites and hispanic children.
Drive-up clinic planned
Highland Health plans to continue drive-up vaccinations on Friday at St. Marks Church on Locus Street and are urging those 55 and older, as well as the immune deficient.
The event runs from 10 am to 2 p.m. and vaccinations are administered at no charge.
Pediatric vaccinations will also be offered but attendees are encouraged to call ahead at 814 534-6242 so staff can plan ahead.
Highland Health Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said 22 people arrived for the first drive-up clinic or a vaccine or booster this month.
"For those who have not had a COVID vaccine, please come," she said.
As an incentive, everyone who gets a vaccine will receive a COVID test kit and a package of hand wipes, Danchanko said.
Daily cases
Five counties reported at least one additional COVID-19 death on Thursday.
Cambria, Blair and Indiana counties all reported one fatality.
Clearfield and Westmoreland added two each.
The latest count brings Cambria to 727 deaths, while Blair reached 614 and Indiana is at 355.
Among new cases, Cambria added seven, Somerset added eight and Bedford added three.
Blair added seven, Indiana reported 11 cases and Clearfield had four.
Centre and Westmoreland led the region again in new cases with 23 and 36 respective cases.
