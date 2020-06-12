As national attention continues to focus on the toll COVID-19 has taken in long-term care homes and hospitals, local facilities have been able to protect residents and employees.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday 16,357 residents and 2,871 employees of long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, with 627 facilities reporting at least one case. There have been 4,215 resident deaths in personal care and nursing homes.
The health department estimates there have been 5,888 cases in health-care workers.
Four long-term care homes in Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties have reported single cases in residents. Cambria and Bedford counties each have one home with a resident case, and Blair County has two homes with one case each. There have been no cases reported in Somerset County homes.
Conemaugh Health System and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber have had no staff members test positive for COVID-19.
Both organizations say they are prepared to adhere to new regulations announced this week to further protect their staff and patients.
“Conemaugh Health System has had no occupational exposures to COVID-19,” the health system said in a statement. “We have been following (health department) guidance throughout the pandemic and have processes in place to meet the new measures.”
“We have not had any staff at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber test positive for COVID-19,” the Windber hospital statement said. “The new Pennsylvania Department of Health orders for further COVID-19 protection for hospital staff do not create any challenges beyond our ongoing mitigation efforts. We at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber are already taking and will continue to take the necessary steps as much as possible to protect patients, our health-care staff, and visitors from this dangerous virus.”
The new requirements cover staff notification and testing in the event of possible exposure; providing approved personal protective equipment, including respirators; and requiring all those entering facilities to wear face-covering masks.
In Thursday's update, Cambria and Bedford county each added a new case of COVID-19 among 467 additional positive cases statewide.
There have been 51 additional deaths, bringing the state's totals to 77,313 cases and 6,113 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Locally, there have been 61 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 39 cases and one death in Somerset County, 46 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 53 cases and one death in Blair County.
A third Cambria County death reported Monday by Coroner Jeffrey Lees has not been added to the state report.
