COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has seen more than 77,000 confirmed cases with more than 6,000 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Thursday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 476,439

• ​Positive tests: 77,313

• Deaths: 6,113

• Recovered: 72%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 61 positives, 5,061 negatives (2 deaths)

• Somerset: 39 positives, 2,502 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 46 positives, 987 negatives (2 deaths)

• Blair: 53 positives, 3,565 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 92 positives, 1,684 negatives (5 deaths)

• Clearfield: 49 positives, 1,447 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 474 positives, 12,005 negatives (38 deaths)

• Allegheny: 2,055 positives, 38,693 negatives (171 deaths)

• Beaver: 610 positives, 4,449 negatives (75 deaths)

• Butler: 255 positives, 4,452 negatives (12 deaths)

• Centre: 158 positives, 2,739 negatives (7 deaths)

• Fayette: 96 positives, 3,877 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 30 positives, 939 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 151 positives, 5,486 negatives (6 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 19,572 positives, 72,508 negatives (1,471 deaths)

• Montgomery: 7,754 positives, 42,090 negatives (748 deaths)

• Delaware: 6,805 positives, 26,454 negatives (605 deaths)

• Bucks: 5,365 positives, 24,867 negatives (540 deaths)

• Berks: 4,262 positives, 14,680 negatives (336 deaths)

• Lehigh: 3,907 positives, 17,611 negatives (263 deaths)

• Lancaster: 3,632 positives, 20,198 negatives (322 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,202 positives, 17,068 negatives (238 deaths)

• Chester: 3,189 positives, 17,672 negatives (304 deaths)

• Luzerne: 2,813 positives, 13,956 negatives (161 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,346 positives,7,472 negatives (103 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,100.

• Ages 10-19: 2,400.

• Ages 20-29: 10,000.

• Ages 30-39: 11,500.

• Ages 40-49: 11,100.

• Ages 50-59: 13,200.

• Ages 60-69: 10,800.

• Ages 70-79: 7,000.

• Ages 80-89: 6,200.

• Ages 90-99: 3,700.

• Ages 100+: 190.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 42,400 cases.

• Male: 34,200 cases.

• Neither: 3 cases.

• Not reported: 723.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 9,700 cases.

• White: 22,100 cases.

• Asian: 1,100 cases.

• Other: 507 cases.

• Not reported: 43,900 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx