EBENSBURG – Precautionary measures meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 are to continue indefinitely at all Cambria County court facilities, according to an administrative order issued on Tuesday by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
The order vacated an earlier order that had extended a previously-declared state of judicial emergency in Cambria County in response to the pandemic. Many of the mitigation strategies laid out in that earlier plan, however, will continue, according to the new order.
Entrance to all courtrooms will continue to be limited to keep occupancy at or below 35% of capacity. All individuals entering a court facility will have their temperature checked at the entrance, and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be denied access.
All members of the public will still be required to wear masks or other facial coverings, with the exception of children under the age of two and those who cannot wear masks due to documented medical conditions.
Videoconferencing and other forms of remote communication technology will remain the preferred method of conducting all court proceedings. Any in-person proceedings will be done while maintaining social distancing.
The court facilities defined by the order include the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg, the county’s eight magisterial district courts, the Cambria County Domestic Relations Office and all areas of the Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., Johnstown, behind the security checkpoint.
