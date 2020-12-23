A plateau in new COVID-19 infections continued Wednesday, with 9,605 additional cases bringing Pennsylvania’s seven-day moving average to 8,827 cases a day, down from 8,890 on Tuesday, the Department of Health update showed.
Coronavirus deaths continued to surge, however, with 230 additional fatalities recorded Wednesday – bringing the state totals to 581,156 cases and 14,442 deaths related to COVID-19.
Blair and Westmoreland were the region’s only counties with triple-digit new cases.
Cambria County added 65 cases and four deaths, Somerset County had 78 cases and six deaths, Bedford County had 23 cases and two deaths, Blair County had 105 cases and five deaths, Indiana County 42 cases and two deaths, Clearfield County had 58 cases and four deaths, Centre County had 81 cases and two deaths and Westmoreland County had 327 cases and seven deaths in Wednesday’s update.
