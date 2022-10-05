JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New COVID-19 case counts dropped statewide and across the region this week.
Pennsylvania’s 12,431 new cases are the fewest in three months for a single week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly update showed on Wednesday.
The increase brings the state’s totals to 3,266,934 cases and 47,323 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck the state in March 2020.
Each of the 10 counties in the region reported fewer cases in the past seven days than in the seven days before that. Wednesday’s seven-day totals for all counties were the fewest since July.
Cambria County recorded 174 new cases, which is 103 fewer than last week.
Somerset County had 63 new cases, down from 89 new cases last week. Bedford County had 39 new cases, down from 45 new cases last week.
Blair County had 82 new cases, down from 149 new cases last week. Indiana County had 95 new cases, down from 172 new cases last week. Clearfield County had 98 new cases, down from 147 new cases last week.
Centre County had 106 new cases, down from 158 new cases last week. Westmoreland County had 346 new cases, down from 422 new cases last week.
There have been 15 additional COVID-19 deaths across the region this week, including four in Westmoreland County; three in Blair County; two each in Cambria, Somerset and Clearfield counties; and one each in Indiana and Bedford counties.
