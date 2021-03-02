Although statewide COVID-19 cases continue to ease, the novel coronavirus is lingering in Cambria County.
There were 65 new COVID-19 across Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Cambria accounted for more than half, with 34 new COVID-19 cases.
Blair County had 22 new cases, Bedford County had seven and Somerset had two in Tuesday’s report.
Elsewhere in the region, Indiana County added five cases, Clearfield County added 24 cases, Centre County added 22 cases and Westmoreland County added 47 cases.
During February, there were 881 new cases in Cambria. While that was less than half of January’s 1,898 cases, the 54% decrease was the region’s smallest.
Blair County dropped by 68%, from 2,011 cases in January to 648 in February.
Somerset County dropped by 75%, from 1,405 cases in January to 349 in February.
Bedford County dropped by 75%, from 670 cases in January to 168 in February.
There were 66% fewer new cases across Pennsylvania in February, dropping from 198,042 in January to 87,192 during February.
Tuesday’s update showed 2,564 additional positive cases and 74 deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 935,834 cases and 24,100 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria, Indiana, Centre and Westmoreland counties each recorded one additional death and Blair County added three deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to trend lower. Health department reports for more than a week have shown fewer than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals.
On Tuesday, there were 1,670 inpatients, with 354 in intensive care units and 190 on ventilators or breathing machines.
Cambria County hospitals had 29 COVID-19 patients, with one in an ICU and three on ventilators. Blair County hospitals had 17 patients, with two in ICUs and one on a ventilator.
Bedford County showed one patient and Somerset County showed no patients.
