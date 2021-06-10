A week after hospitalizations dropped below 1,000 for the first time since October, there were just 630 inpatients Thursday being treated for COVID-19 statewide.
Those hospitalized included 159 in intensive care units and 110 on ventilators or breathing machines, the Department of Health reported Thursday.
Locally, there were 30 patients in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, with two in ICUs and three on ventilators.
Last week, there were 960 hospitalizations statewide and 41 across the local four-county area.
Although new COVID-19 cases moved above 500 for the first time in six days, it was the 20th consecutive day with fewer cases than the same day in the previous week.
All eight counties in the region had fewer than 20 cases among 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Cambria and Somerset counties each recorded one new death among 21 statewide. It brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,207,495 cases and 27,438 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Cambria County reported 16 new cases and one death and now has totals of 14,729 cases and 435 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Somerset County added five cases and one death to reach 8,025 cases and 215 deaths.
Bedford County added 15 cases with no deaths to reach 4,689 cases and 140 deaths.
Blair County added eight cases with no deaths to reach 13,494 cases and 340 deaths.
Indiana County added eight cases with no deaths to reach 6,393 cases and 177 deaths.
Clearfield County added four cases with no deaths to reach 8,630 cases and 150 deaths.
Centre County added six cases with no deaths to reach 16,886 cases and 224 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 19 cases with no deaths to reach 34,258 cases and 769 deaths.
Almost 60% of all Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 56.4% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers in the 66 counties excluding Philadelphia have administered 11,059,516 doses and 4,990,609 people are fully vaccinated. Another 1,490,925 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
