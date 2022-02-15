JOHNSTOWN, PA. – Hospitalizations across the region for COVID-19 fell again over the past week, down to 107 from 135 a week earlier.
It's the second consecutive week the total, and 14-day-average, has taken a significant decline.
The total includes hospitalizations for COVID-related patients from Cambria, Bedford, Blair and Somerset counties combined.
A total of 37 patients were in Cambria County, signaling Conemaugh Health System hospitals.
The county had 59 a week earlier.
Somerset County had 11 on Tuesday.
The region's medical centers are seeing a pattern that started in January elsewhere in Pennsylvania.
State and local officials have indicated they are encouraged by the recent downward trend in cases, but have cautioned the public to continue masking, getting vaccinated and social distancing when necessary to avoid a rebound in cases – a continued risk because the omicron variant has shown to spread far easier than previous COVID-19 types.
Latest cases
The Department of Health reported 51 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday for Cambria County as well as two additional deaths.
The county now has 692 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020.
Somerset County added 27 cases and the death total remained unchanged at 387.
Bedford County reported 15 cases and four deaths.
The latest fatalities put Bedford County's total at 262.
Blair County also added four deaths and now has 588 total, while adding 48 new positive cases.
Indiana County added 22 cases, while Centre County added 39 cases.
Clearfield County added 29 cases and two deaths, while Westmolreland added 92 cases and five deaths.
That took Westmoreland past the 1,300 death mark, with 1,305 now reported since COVID-19's arrival.
Drive-thru testing
Two counties in the region are continuing drive-thru testing offerings this week.
Blair County: from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Feb. 25, at the Jaffa Shrine, 2200 Broad Ave., Altoona.
Somerset County: (Through Feb 19) today through Friday testing is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
People may also find testing sites across Pennsylvania through an interactive Department of Health map posted here.
