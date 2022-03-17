JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to fall, with just 703 inpatients statewide being treated for the coronavirus, Thursday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed.
That includes 108 under intensive care and 58 on ventilators.
Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair county hospitals had a total of 13 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down from 23 patients one week ago. There was one patient in an ICU and one on a ventilator.
In mid-January, there were more than 7,000 daily hospitalizations, with as many as 150 a day in the four counties.
A sharp uptick in new COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s update did not carry over into the local region, the data shows.
There were 1,320 new cases recorded Thursday, which is the highest one-day total in about three weeks. There had been just 788 new cases on Wednesday. Across the local eight-county region, however, there were a total of 67 new cases, up from 64 on Wednesday.
Cambria County had 11 new cases, Somerset County had four, Bedford County had three, Blair County had two, Indiana County had six, Clearfield County had 11, Centre County had 12 and Westmoreland County had 18.
Single deaths in Indiana, Clearfield and Westmoreland were the only additional fatalities among 30 statewide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.