Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to drop across the state and in the local area, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reports.
On Wednesday, there were 313 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals, with 59 under intensive care and 45 on ventilators or breathing machines. That includes 15 patients in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, with four in ICUs and five on ventilators.
That’s down from 394 hospitalized statewide and 20 in the local four-county area last week.
A month ago there were 1,172 statewide and 54 locally. Two months ago, it was 2,447 in Pennsylvania and 90 in the local area.
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s new cases of COVID-19 inched above 200, hitting 202 new positives, including two dozen in the eight-county region, the department reported.
Cambria County had three new cases, Somerset County had four, Bedford County had two, Clearfield County had one, Centre County had five and Westmoreland County had nine. There were no new cases is Blair or Indiana counties.
One Clearfield County death was among just eight new deaths statewide Wednesday.
The state totals are now 1,212,071 cases and 27,678 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers have administered 11,661,878 doses, with 5,387,538 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated. Another 1,329,372 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.