Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dipped even lower this week across Pennsylvania and the local area.
There were 292 inpatients being treated for coronavirus infections, with 58 in intensive care units and 44 using ventilators or breathing machines as of Wednesday, the Department of Health report shows.
That’s down from 313 inpatients last week. It’s less than half of the 630 hospitalized four weeks ago and about one-sixth of the 1,712 hospitalizations from eight weeks ago.
Locally, there were 13 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, down from 15 last week and from 60 hospitalizations eight weeks ago. Wednesday’s local total included four patients in ICUs and five with mechanically assisted breathing.
There were 13 new COVID-19 cases across the eight-county region, with no additional deaths recorded in Wednesday’s health department update.
Bedford County added seven cases, Clearfield County added three and Cambria, Somerset and Centre counties had one new case each. There were no new cases in Blair, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
Across Pennsylvania, the department reported 186 new cases and 10 deaths, bringing the state totals to 1,213,321 cases and 27,718 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In the 66 counties outside Philadelphia, the health department says vaccine providers have administered 11,774,334 doses and 5,456,210 people are now fully vaccinated. Another 1,310,497 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
