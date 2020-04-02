Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine speaks during a press conference, announcing the eleventh presumptive positive case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania, inside PEMA headquarters on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Natalie Kolb
breakingfeatured
COVID-19 deaths jump statewide; Cambria County positive caseload up to 4
A day after issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, Pennsylvania reported 16 additional COVID-19 deaths – a 22% increase.
That total brings the statewide fatalities to 90 – up from 63 just two days earlier, while 1,211 new positive cases were added to a total that now stands at 7,016.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said.
“We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
In the Johnstown region, local counties' case totals inched upward or remained steady.
Cambria County added one case, bringing its reported total to 4. Bedford and Somerset counties remained at 3 cases, state figures show.
Blair County remained at four while Indiana County stayed at six positive cases.
To the east, where cases continue to surge, Philadelphia climbed to more than 1,800 cases, reporting 13 deaths.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5053. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.