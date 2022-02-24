JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While state and local COVID-19 case counts continue to nosedive, the daily death rate has lagged behind.
An average of more than 2,000 people in the United States are dying of the virus each day, CNN reported Thursday.
Before the omicron variant became the dominant strain of the virus in December, the daily death toll only topped 2,000 on about 100 days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Those dying of COVID-19 now may not be who many think they are.
During the initial surge of the pandemic in late 2020, most serious cases and deaths were among nursing home residents. Now, almost 90% of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, less than two-thirds of those under 40 are, and less than one-third of children are fully vaccinated.
Those in the hospital and in the death reports today are younger and almost universally unvaccinated, CNN reported.
“I’ve long since lost track of the number of people I’ve seen die of the disease, but the reality is that almost everybody who is critically ill, in the ICU or dying now remains unvaccinated,” Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, medical director of the infectious diseases program at Baptist Memorial Health Care in Memphis, told the cable news network. “That has been true since the beginning, but in the beginning, people didn’t have the opportunity to be vaccinated.”
Locally, Thursday’s update showed the region’s COVID-19 numbers continuing their downward trend, with fewer than 2,000 new cases. Six of the region’s eight counties had fewer than 30 new cases. Cambria and Westmoreland counties added one death each.
Cambria County added 18 cases, Somerset County added 11, Bedford County added 17, Blair County added 27, Indiana County added five, Clearfield County added 36, Centre County added 27 and Westmoreland County added 51.
