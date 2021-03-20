COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 984,000 cases and a total of 24,774 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Saturday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4.047,016

• Positive tests: 984,515

• Deaths: 24,764

• Recovered: 92%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 12,050 positives, 41,748 negatives (402 deaths)

• Somerset: 6,850 positives, 20,535 negatives (185 deaths)

• Bedford: 3,910 positives, 9,096 negatives (130 deaths)

• Blair: 10,898 positives, 35,662 negatives (309 deaths)

• Indiana: 5,242 positives, 18,127 negatives (160 deaths)

• Clearfield: 6,811 positives, 19,589 negatives (124 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 28,094 positives, 89.557 negatives (696 deaths)

• Allegheny: 81,655 positives, 372,763 negatives (1,779 deaths)

• Beaver: 12,784 positives, 46,869 negatives (355 deaths)

• Butler: 14,684 positives, 47,891 negatives (382 deaths)

• Centre: 13,834 positives, 63,706 negatives (213 deaths)

• Fayette: 10,915 positives, 33,273 negatives (282 deaths)

• Greene: 2,770 positives, 8,778 negatives (35 deaths)

• Washington: 14,434 positives, 54,029 negatives (271 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 119,668 positives, 563,111 negatives (3,230 deaths)

• Montgomery: 57,387 positives, 322,394 negatives (1,591 deaths)

• Delaware: 43,081 positives, 212,462 negatives (1,271 deaths)

• Bucks: 48,358 positives, 225,225 negatives (1,164 deaths)

• Lancaster: 46,125 positives, 173,669 negatives (1,073 deaths)

• Berks: 38,084 positives, 115,404 negatives (919 deaths)

• Lehigh: 32,528 positives, 126,100 negatives (797 deaths)

• Luzerne: 26,092 positives, 98,573 negatives (756 deaths)

• Chester: 32,487 positives, 185,880 negatives (746 deaths)

• York: 37,881 positives, 136,189 negatives (743 deaths)

• Northampton: 28,822 positives, 115,982 negatives (668 deaths)

• Dauphin: 21,668 positives, 92,210 negatives (511 deaths)

• Cumberland: 17,428 positives, 71,616 negatives (491 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 33,124.

• Ages 10-19: 93,477.

• Ages 20-29: 172,883.

• Ages 30-39: 149,151.

• Ages 40-49: 135,786.

• Ages 50-59: 151,418.

• Ages 60-69: 117,957.

• Ages 70-79: 68,435.

• Ages 80-89: 41,649.

• Ages 90-99: 19,365.

• Ages 100+: 945.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 519,632 cases.

• Male: 460,218 cases.

• Not reported: 4,633 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 84,482 cases.

• White: 510,670 cases.

• Asian: 16,829 cases.

• Other: 13,401 cases.

• Not reported: 359,133 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.