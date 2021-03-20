More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Department of Health on Saturday, marking the largest single-day statewide increase since Feb. 7.
The statistical report showed 4,213 new cases and 33 deaths attributed to COVID-19. It’s the fifth consecutive day with more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.
Within the local region, Cambria, Bedford and Westmoreland counties each had one death linked to COVID-19 while Somerset, Indiana, Blair and Centre counties had no increases.
Throughout Southwest Pennsylvania, Allegheny and Clearfield counties each saw two new deaths connected to the novel coronavirus, while Butler and Fayette counties each added one.
The state’s totals are 984,515 cases and 24.774 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County added 22 new cases and one death for totals of 12,050 cases and 402 deaths.
Somerset County added eight new cases with no deaths to reach 6,850 cases and 185 deaths.
Bedford County had 15 new cases but added one death to reach 3,910 cases and 131 deaths.
Blair County added 13 cases and one death to reach 10,898 cases and 309 deaths.
Indiana County added 19 cases with no deaths to reach 5,242 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 29 cases and one death to reach 6,811 cases and 124 deaths.
Centre County added 85 cases with no deaths to reach 13,834 cases and 213 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 81 cases and three deaths to reach 28,094 cases and 696 deaths.
